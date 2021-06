Calallen falls short of state title in loss to Liberty

WHEN WE COME BACK.{***10PM REOPEN 2**}{***PKG**}IT’S BEEN A HUGE DAY FOR OURAREA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ANDBASEBALL TEAMS.... LET’S STARTIN SOFTBALL... WHERE FOR THESECOND TIME IN THREE YEARS...CALALLEN FOUND ITSELF IN THESTATE TITLE GAME... TODAY...THEY TOOK ON LIBERTY FOR ALL THEMARBLE..{***VO**}CALALLEN STARTING THINGS OFF HOTTWO RUNNERS ON FOR MADDY FLORESWHO CLEARS THE DECK WITH SHOTAND CALALLEN IS UP 2-0 IN THEFIRST INNING\LIBERTY THREATENING IN THE FIRSTBUT LAUREN MATA A GREAT THROW TOSECOND THEY HAVE THE RUNNERCAUGHT IN A PICKLE THEY TAG HERTO END THE INNINGSECOND INNING NOW THOSE HOT BATSCONTINUE FOR ALAUNAH ALAMARAZWHO DESTROYS A BALL OVER LEFTCENTER AND CALALLEN HAS A 3-0LEAD...BUT LIBERTY WOULD STORM BACK.DOWN THREE TO TWO..

LIBERTYDELIVERS WITH A GROUNDER TO LEFTTHAT SCORES 2 AND THEY WOULD NOTLOOK BACK AFTER TAKING A 4-3LEADFOLLOWING A TWO HOUR WEATHERDELAY..

THE LIBERTY.

BATS STAYEDRED HOT...A BASE HIT HERETHROUGH THE HOLE SCORES ANOTHERRUN.NOTHING SEEMED TO GO RIGHT FORTHE LADYCATS FOLLOWING THAT LONGDELAY... SO AFTER CALALLENJUMPED OUT TO THAT THREE TONOTHING LEAD..LIBERTY ANSWERED WITH TEUNANSWERED RUNS AND THEY GO ONTOWIN THE 4A STATE TITLE..... TENTO THREE YOUR FINAL.DESPITE THE LOSS... STILL AGREAT YEAR FOR THE LADYCATS...{***WX PLASMA**}THE TWO BEST CLASS 4A BASEBALLTEAMS IN TEXAS... CALALLEN ANDSI