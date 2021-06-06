Top 10 WTF Superhero Movie Rip-Offs

For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that attempt to replicate prominent caped crusaders and their films, but miss the mark with hilarious effect.

These superhero flicks feel strangely familiar but for all the wrong reasons.

These superhero flicks feel strangely familiar but for all the wrong reasons.

For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that attempt to replicate prominent caped crusaders and their films, but miss the mark with hilarious effect.

Our countdown includes “Thunderstorm: Return of Thor”, “Avenger Grimm”, “Italian Spiderman”, and more!