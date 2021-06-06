Mass Shooting At Kendall Graduation Party Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured

'Every weekend, it's the same thing': At least 3 dead, 6 injured in Florida graduation party shooting
USATODAY.com
Three people are dead following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami..
Three people are dead following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami..
A man died Monday morning after attacking two people at a Rockdale Avenue home, according to Cincinnati police.
[NFA] A man shot six people to death, including his girlfriend, before fatally shooting himself at a birthday party in Colorado..