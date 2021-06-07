Skip to main content
Indian family worships 130-year-old tree on World Environment Day

A family living in Rajasthan, northern India, worshipped a 130-year-old tree on World Environment Day (June 5).

The family members paraded around the tree and performed Hindu rituals.

They believe that the tree has kept them in good health not one of their 35 family members has fallen ill in two years.

