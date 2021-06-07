Chinese students infected with COVID-19 take university entrance exam in hospital's isolation ward

Two students infected with COVID-19 took their university entrance exams in a hospital isolation ward in southern China.

In the video, shot in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on June 7, two students took the university exam in their isolation ward at Guangzhou Medical University.

After the exam ended, the paramedics in protective clothing collected their test papers and hanged them up to be disinfected.

According to reports, the hospital prepared special meals for the students to provide nutrition and help them recover.

They also arranged psychological counsellors for the students as they were afraid they would have too much pressure from both COVID and the exams. The video was provided by local media with permission.