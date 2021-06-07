Rep. Bass Says Police Reform Will Soon Be Law

Rep.
Karen Bass breaks down what the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is and why she’s confident that it will pass this month.
Qualified immunity, which protects officers accused of abuse or misconduct from civil suits, has been a key point of contention between Democrats and Republicans.
In addition to limiting qualified immunity, the bill would lower barriers to convict officers accused of misconduct in a federal prosecution.
Rep.
Karen Bass says she has hope for substantive change for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
