Body Of John ‘Little Zion’ Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder

Authorities have identified the body of John “Little Zion” Doe, found outside of Las Vegas last month as that of a missing boy from San Jose whose mother is now wanted for his murder.
Maria Medina reports.
(6/7/21)
John "Little Zion" Doe has been identified as 7-year-old Liam Husted, a missing child from San Jose, California. A nationwide..
