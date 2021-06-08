Body Of John ‘Little Zion’ Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder
Authorities have identified the body of John “Little Zion” Doe, found outside of Las Vegas last month as that of a missing boy from San Jose whose mother is now wanted for his murder.

Maria Medina reports.

(6/7/21)