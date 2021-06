Powis urges vaccine uptake as UK on track to hit target

NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis has urged people between 25 and 29-years-old to come forward to receive the Covid vaccine.

He added the vaccination programme has been the fastest in British history, and will hit its target of offering vaccines to the adult population by July, Report by Alibhaiz.

