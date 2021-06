'Encouraging' that only three of the hundreds of Covid hospital admissions have been jabbed

The Environment Secretary has told LBC that out of the hundreds of people admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment in recent times, only three of those had fully been vaccinated.

George Eustice said the 'critical test' ahead of the planned lifting of restrictions on June 21 will be whether those who are vaccinated are being infected, describing the current figures as ‘encouraging’.