Covid-19: Finance Ministry says, 'new vaccine plan to cost ₹ 50,000 Cr'| Oneindia News

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre is taking back vaccine-buying from states, the Finance Ministry said the programme will cost around ₹ 50,000 crore.

As the deadly second Covid-19 wave finally starts receding, for the first time in 63 days, India's daily covid cases have fallen below 1 Lakh mark.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall till June 10 in the entire northeastern region and several states in eastern India, in view of the southwest monsoon advancing further into the central Bay of Bengal.

