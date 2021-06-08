Christian climate group begin 4-day pilgrimage to G-7 summit location in Cornwall, UK

A group of Christian climate activists have begun a four-day pilgrimage to the location where the Group of Seven summit will be held.

A group of Christian climate activists have begun a four-day pilgrimage to the location where the Group of Seven summit will be held.

Christian Climate Action members are walking from Newquay to Carbis Bay ahead of the world leader summit on June 11.

Footage from June 8 shows the activists marching along the River Gannel in Cornwall.

The group wrote in a statement released online: "Those walking will be praying that world leaders are inspired to engage in action rather than words and broken promises.

"They aim to draw attention to the vital need for more urgent action from the developed nations on climate change to protect creation."