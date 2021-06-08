Tuesday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: BLI, MBWM

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Berkeley Lights' Director, Gregory T.

Lucier, made a $205,590 purchase of BLI, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $41.12 each.

So far Lucier is in the green, up about 11.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $45.90.

Berkeley Lights is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Lucier made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $499,994 shares at a cost of $22.00 a piece.

And at Mercantile Bank, there was insider buying on Thursday, by COO Robert T.

Worthington who purchased 3,431 shares for a cost of $32.56 each, for a trade totaling $111,713.

This buy marks the first one filed by Worthington in the past year.

Mercantile Bank is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.