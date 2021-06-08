Teyana Taylor Becomes the First Black Woman Named Maxim's Sexiest Woman Alive

Teyana Taylor, Becomes the First Black Woman , Named Maxim's Sexiest Woman Alive.

Singer, dancer, model and entrepreneur, Teyana Taylor has made history as the first Black woman to top Maxim's annual Hot 100 list.

Taylor, who 'Essence' refers to as a modern renaissance woman, will appear on the cover of the July/August 2021 issue.

Taylor serves as the creative director for fashion company Pretty Little Thing.

.

Her most recent musical release was 'The Album,' a project featuring music industry icons like Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu and Missy Elliott.

.

Additionally, she also directs music videos and has worked on projects with Monica, Macy Gray and Queen Naija.

.

Taylor garnered international attention after starring in and choreographing Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” video.

.

Taylor is also currently working on a documentary focused on soul singer Dionne Warwick’s life, in which she will portray Warwick