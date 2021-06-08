Exclusive: Mother Of New Jersey Teen Moussa Fofana Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting

In Maplewood, New Jersey, there are calls for justice after the murder of a high school student.
Moussa Fofana was shot to death Sunday night, and now his heartbroken family wants answers.
CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke exclusively with his mother.
A northern New Jersey community is mourning the loss of an 11th grade student who was fatally shot on his way to a friend’s..