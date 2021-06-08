Chris Harrison Officially Exits ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise

Chris Harrison Officially Exits ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise.

On Tuesday, ‘Deadline’ reported that Chris Harrison had made his official exit from ‘The Bachelor.’ .

The now-former host has reportedly reached an eight-figure deal to end his contract with the franchise.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment confirmed the news in a joint statement.

Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise.

We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, via Yahoo Entertainment.

Harrison released his own statement on social media, saying he is excited for his “new chapter.”.

I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter.

I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together, Chris Harrison, via Instagram.

His departure comes after he was accused of “excusing historical racism” when he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Photos from Kirconnell’s past resurfaced showing her at a 2018 fraternity party with an antebellum plantation theme.

.

At the time, Harrison apologized for his “ignorance” and “harmful” words and announced he would be temporarily “stepping aside” from the show.

By excusing historical racism, I defended it.

I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable.

I am ashamed over how uninformed I was.

I was so wrong … This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions.

, Chris Harrison, via Instagram