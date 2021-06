Governor McMaster announces training opportunities for SC’s unemployed

TODAY GOVERNOR MCMASTERANNOUNCED A NEW PROGRAM RIGHTHERE IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO HPELTRAIN THE STATES UNEMPLOYEDHELPING THEM GETACK B IN THEWORKFORCE AND IN SOME CASES.BACK ON THE ROAD THANK YOU.THANKS TOHE T GOVERNOR’SEMERGENCY EDUCATION RELIEF FUNDSOUTH CAROLINA TECHNICALCOLLEGES ARE CREATGIN TRAININGOPPORTUNITIES FOR UNEMPLOYEDSOUTH CAROLINIANS.ISTH IS A BIG STEP FORWARD.AND I’M HOPING THAT WE WILL THISIS A THIS IS A PILOT PROGRAM.BUT I’M IT WILL RESULT IN.A NEW MODEL FOR OUR WHOLE STATEAND WLIL CONTINUE ON AND ON ANDTHE BEST IS YET TO COME THEPROGRAM CONSISTS OF FREETRAINING AND CERTIFICATIONCOURSES IN AREAS SUCH ASHEALTHCARE COMPUTER TECHNOLYOGAND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYTRANSPORTATION DTRISIBUTION ANDLOGISTICS IN MANUFACTURING ANDCONSTRUCTION.THEY’RE SHORT-TERM TRAININGCLASSSE 16 WEEKS OR LESSDESIGNED TO GET THEM INTO THEWORKFORCE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.GETTING PEOPLE CERTIFIED TO HELPWORKN O TELEPHONE AND ELECTRICALPOLES ORET G BEHIND THE WHEEL OFAN 18-WHEELER WE AT TRI-COUNTY.ARE NEEDED IN OUR AREA TO MAKESURE THAT OUR STUDENTS.INTERESTS ARE READY FOR THESKILLS THAT ARE NEEDED TO FILLHIGH DEMAND JOBS.FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT PROGRAMSCOME TO ANND E JUNE 26THCLAIMANTS WILL RECEIVE SPECIFICSABOUT THE PROGRAM THIS WEEK VIAEMAILROM F THE SOUTH CAROLINADEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYM