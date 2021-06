Kangana Starts Rebuilding Her Office,KRK Slams Salman,Kareena Demands Huge Fees For Sita|Top 10 News

Rhea Chakraborty trolled for bagging no.

1 position in Times Most Desirable Women 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan demands whopping amount for playing Sita, Kamaal Rashid Khan indirectly slams Salman Khan again.

These are among the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.