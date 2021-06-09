Yami Gautam shares unseen pic from her wedding as she wishes mom on her b'day
Actress Yami Gautam has been the center of attraction of her fans ever since she announced her wedding with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar.

Yami has shared several pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony #yamigautam #yamigautamwedding