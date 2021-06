Room rates are going back to pre-pandemic levels

SOCIALIZE WITH FAMILY ANDFRIENDS.HOTEL PRICES ARE GOING UP.C-N-B-C SAYS ROOM RATESARE GOING BACK TO PRE-PANDEMICLEVELS.BUT THERE’S STILL A FEWTHINGS YOU CAN DO TO PROTECTYOURSELF.TRAVEL EXPERTS SAY TOAVOID RESERVATIONS THAT SAY ROOMRATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.ALSO SAVE A COPY OF YOURBOOKING RECEIPT ON YOUR PHONE.AND IF YOU P