PM: G7 big moment after Covid pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the G7 Summit as an "amazing opportunity and big moment" as it marks the first time leaders have been able to see each other face-to-face since the Covid crisis began.

He said there would be a "huge agenda" with the leaders set to discuss a treaty for future pandemics, and shared values between the nations.

Report by Alibhaiz.

