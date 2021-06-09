CDC Issues New Travel Advice for Over 120 Countries

CDC Issues New Travel Advice , for Over 120 Countries.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers on June 7.

The updated advice moved 33 countries, including Iceland and Singapore, into the lowest risk category.

The CDC has determined threat levels based on the number of COVID-19 cases in each country.

The agency recommends that people get vaccinated before traveling, but for those who remain unvaccinated, .

The guidance varies based on each country's threat level, with level 4 being the highest risk