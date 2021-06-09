Space Jam A New Legacy Movie Trailer

Space Jam A New Legacy Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: LeBron James and the Tune Squad only have one shot to win the highest stakes game of their lives.

Watch them battle it out on the court against the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

#SpaceJamMovie James stars alongside Oscar® nominee Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza.

Malcolm D.

Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance.

The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.