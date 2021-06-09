The One and Only Dick Gregory Movie Clip - The Vietnam

The One and Only Dick Gregory Movie Clip - The Vietnam - By 1968, Dick Gregory was speaking out against the Vietnam War, which made him a target of the FBI.

#ShoDocs #TheOneAndOnlyDickGregory In writer-director Andre Gaines’ THE ONE AND ONLY DICK GREGORY, extraordinary archival footage and new interviews put a spotlight on this icon’s journey from influential comedian to on-the-ground activist — which is discussed by modern legends including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Wanda Sykes , along with commentary from Harry Belafonte, W.

Kamau Bell, Lawrence O’Donnell, Gregory’s wife Lillian Gregory, Medgar Evers’ wife Dr. Myrlie Evers-Williams, and others.

Most essential is Dick Gregory himself, whose insights before he died in 2017 provide a crucial through line to what Gregory gave voice to during the Civil Rights era — and which continue to be vital today.