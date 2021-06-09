President Biden Revokes Trump’s Attempted Ban on TikTok and WeChat

President Biden Revokes Trump’s Attempted Ban on TikTok and WeChat.

President Joe Biden has revoked a series of executive orders signed by Donald Trump during his time in office.

.

Trump and his administration made efforts to ban TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese apps in the United States.

.

Instead of an outright ban, President Biden issued his own executive order calling for “foreign adversary connected software applications” to be evaluated.

.

This includes applications with ties to China, which the order describes as posing “unacceptable national security risks.”.

The Biden Administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable and secure Internet; protecting human rights online and offline; and supporting a vibrant, global digital economy, White House, via statement.

Certain countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), do not share these values and seek to leverage digital technologies and Americans’ data in ways that present unacceptable national security risks while advancing authoritarian controls and interests.

, White House, via statement.

The Commerce Department will assess these apps using a “criteria-based decision framework.” .

Their evaluations will be “evidence-based,” with “appropriate” actions to be taken and “recommendations” to be given based on their subsequent findings.

.

This E.O.

Directs the Department of Commerce, in consultation with other U.S. departments and agencies, to make recommendations to protect against harm from the sale, transfer of, or access to sensitive personal data, including personally identifiable information and genetic information, White House, via statement