University of Maryland Medical System & Johns Hopkins Medicine will require all staff to get vaccinated

WHEN IT COMES TO THE COVID-19VACCINE.

BUT IT MAY SURPRISEYOU TO LEARN MANY HOSPITALWORKERS IN THE STATE STILLHAVEN'T RECEIVED THE SHOT.NOW, TWO MAJOR HOSPITALS INOUR AREA PLAN TO REQUIRE ALLOF THEIR EMPLOYEES TO GETVACCINATED BY THE END OF THESUMMER.

WMAR-2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND LOOKED INTO IFOTHER HOSPITALS WILL FOLLOWSUITHospitals across Maryland arepushing for their employees toGET vaccinated.

The Universityof Maryland Medical System andJohns Hopkins MedicineannouncED Tuesday they willrequire their staff to GET THECOVID-19 VACCINE SHOT by thefirst of September.

Leadersfrom both hospitals say thedecision is BASED ON the factthe vaccine IS still the mosteffective tool we have to endthe pandemic.

6:45“Ourhospital leaders, and ourphysicians.

Theyand the science says this isthe right thing to do” 6:37“The proof as they say is inthe pudding” Employees who donot get vaccinated by thedeadline will be subject toweekly testing.

THE HOSPITALSWILL REQUIRE new hires to getthe vaccine as a condition ofemployment.

The Ceo of theMaryland Hospital AssociationBob Atlas says other healthsystems in the state areexpected to follow suit.

2:24“So many wanted to get onboard and to join together andsaying that they want this”GBMC also says its employeeswill be required to bevaccinated by September 1stbut other hospitals and healthsystem such as Life Bridge andMedstar will wait to make itmandatory until the vaccinesreceive full FDA approval.

Sofar, roughly 70 percent ofhospitals workers arevaccinated but some are stillrefusing to take it Atlas saysitthere will be some exemptions.8:11“There are medical andreligions exemptions availableand as are leading hospitalshave said there could bereferrals for some reasons ifnot out right exemptions." Buthe says itcrucial to get the shots in asmany arms as possible, toavoid any potential outbreaksin the fall 12:37“weto have some covid cases andwhen you stack that on top ofthe flu cases we expect to seethat could provide some healthchallenges for quite a fewpeople and when want to avoidthat”ATLAS SAYS MANDATING A VACCINEIS NOT SOMETHING NEW, BECAUSHOSPITALS ALREADY REQUIREEMPLOYEES TO GET THE FLU