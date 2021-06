Concerns rise over Delta COVID-19 variant

IS LIVE AT UMASS MEMORIALMEDICAL CENTER IN WORCESTER WITHTHOSE NEW CONCERNS.THIS MORNING HEALTH LEADERS REHEAND ACROSS THE COUNTRY AREKEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON A NEWVARIANT OF COVID-19.AND THEY’RE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIMPACT IT COULD HAVE ONCHILENDRTHE DELTA VARIANT WAS FIRSTSPOTTED IN INDIA.THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTHTELLS US MORE ANTH 150 CASESHAVE NOW BEEN DIAGNOSED INMASSACHUSETTS SINCE RCH.MAIT IS ALSO NOW THE DOMINTANSTRAIN IN THE U.K.OFFICIALSTHERE SAY THE DELTA VARIANT ISAROUND 40% MORE TRANSMISSIBLETHAN THE FORMERLY DOMINANT ALPHAVARIANT AND MAY CAUSMOESEVERE ILLSS.NEHERE IN THE U.S., HEALTH EXPERTSARE WARNING OF THE POTENTIALIMPACT ON ILCHDREN.IT’S SPREADING FASTER IN 12 TO20-YEAR-OLDS, WHO ARE LESSLIKELY TO BE VACCINAD.TE