Touching moment Russian sailors rescue stranded dog from Arctic ice

Russian sailors rescued a fluffy white dog last week that was stranded on cracked Arctic sea ice in the autonomous Yamal-Nenets region.

According to reports, one-year-old samoyed "Aika" had strayed far from her owner and village and was seen wandering around the "Alexander Sannikov" icebreaker.

Footage from June 2 showed the crew lowering a ladder down to the stricken pooch as she stepped gingerly around the cracked ice.

Moments later she climbed aboard and greeted the sailors with a wag of the tail.

According to reports, "AIka" was then taken by hovercraft back to her home village where she was reunited with her owner.