Princess Anne remembers Duke of Edinburgh

Princess Anne remembers her late father on what would have been his 100th birthday.

She said: "I think there were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was of an astonishingly wide range of organisations." Report by Taylorjo.

