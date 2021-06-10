Las Vegas speller to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee - Meet Sriya Wint

89°°.CAN YOU SPELL "COMEBACK"?THE SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLINGBEE IS BACK AFTER A YEAR OFF DUETO COVID...THIS YEAR, LAS VEGAS CAN ROOTFOR A HOMETOWN SPELLER!13 NEWS ANCHOR ZORA ASBERRY SATDOWN WITH SRYIA WINT TO SEE HOWSHE’S PREPPING FOR THECOMPETITION...SRIYA WINT IS A STUDENT HERE ATTHE NASRI ACADEMY FOR GIFTEDCHILDREN AND SHES GETTING THEOPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME TOCOMPETE NATIONALLY AT THESCRIPPS SPELLING BEECHAMPIONSHIP"I did my first spelling bee insecond grade and I misspelledthe word pumpkin, which I stillremember.

THIS ISNT SRIYA'S FIRST TIME COMPETING IN THE SCRIPPS SPELLING BEE, SHE COMPETED IN THE 2018-2019 SPELLING BEE AND CAME IN 8TH PLACE IN STATE...SHE KEPT AT IT. "In 2020 I made it to State again, but it was cancelled because of COVID 19 so I didn't get to continue there. So this year I made it passed state and I'm finally going to the National spelling bee!"

SRIYA THANKS HER PARENTS FOR THEIR SUPPORT AND COACHING THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS...NO MATTER WHERE SHE IS... "I practice alone a lot, but I would say the majority of the time it's mainly either at home while I'm trying to watch a tv show or something or on the way to and from school." SCRIPPS IS K-T-N-V'S PARENT COMPANY. I USED THAT AS RATIONALE FOR HOLDING MY OWN SPELLING BEE! "Psychiatrist" "Disconsolate" "INHERITANCE" "Courvoisier" THIS YEAR THE COMPETITION WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING THAN IN PAST YEARS WITH THE ADDITION OF "WORD-MEANING ROUNDS"... GIVING SPELLERS A CHANCE TO SHOWCASE THEIR SKILLS ON THE MIC...SRYIAS MOM AND DAD ARE CONFIDENT THAT EVEN WITH THE ADDED OBSTACLES, SHE WILL DO WELL THIS YEAR... Mom Sound "I'm just super proud, it's a lot of fun, and good to see she's not stressed. There's a lot of support, It's exciting people are always helping her by spelling words and the teachers and the school, everyone's cheering her on."

Dad Sound "I'm proud of the work she's put in and also if her poise under pressure, the last round she was in went back and forth between her and the second to last contestant and she just stuck in there and did a really good job." SRIYA WILL COMPETE IN THE PRELIMINARIES ON JUNE 12TH THEN GO ON TO COMPETE IN THE QUARTERFINALS AND SEMIFINALS - THE TOP TEN TO TWELVE SPELLERS GET TO COMPETE IN THE SCRIPPS NATIONAL FINALS ON JULY 8TH AT THE WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT IN ORLANDO.. SRYIA SAYS SHE COULDN'T HAVE GOTTEN THIS FAR WITHOUT SUPPORT FROM HER FAMILY OR BY GIVING UP... " I would just say keep trying no matter what even if you lose some times even if you get a second place or fifth place or eighth Place, no matter what place that you get that doesn't mean you failed because you can keep trying there's always going to be another one, so keep going keep spelling, read, which helps a lot, just recognizing words and just pay attention to the words around you and never stop trying."