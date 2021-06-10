Mom-to-be opens emotional baby shower gift 10 months after her mother passes away

An expectant mother broke down ather own baby shower after opening anemotional gift from her father.Mom-to-be Stephanie (@stephanienunez87) wrotein the on-screen text of her video that she losther mother 10 months ago — making this particulargift from her dad incredibly special.Even before the first-time mom opens the box,it's clear she's emotional — but the second she seeswhat's inside, she completely breaks down.Inside the box is a beautiful quilt.

For awhile, all the viewers can see is the lovelypink underside of the quilt.But when Stephanie's dad steps in to hold it up,he turns it around to reveal the other side, whichis made from the clothes of Stephanie's mom.Judging by the emotional footage, it's safe to assumethere wasn't a dry eye at Stephanie's baby shower.

Andthere wasn't a dry eye to be found on TikTok either."I’m crying so early in the morning.

Sorryfor your loss hun.

She’s gonna be your baby’sguardian angel," one user commented.Stephanie, touched by everyone's words, took thetime to comment, "Thank you everyone for your kindwords.

Best gift I was given.

All I wanted was a giftfrom my mom.

I miss my mom, my everything”