Megan Thee Stallion to Give Full-Ride Scholarship to Roc Nation School of Music.

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Roc Nation to offer a full-ride scholarship to one lucky student.

The scholarship will cover all four years at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

In a post to Instagram, Stallion said that education has “always been important to [her].”.

SCHOLARSHIP GIVE AWAY ALERT HOTTIES … I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams!

Education has always been important to me so I’ll be funding a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU.

All four years - PAID!, Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram.

The 26-year-old rapper elaborated in a press release, saying she wants to “open doors” for others.

I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory.

Last fall, Stallion gave two $10,000 scholarships to women of color in honor of her single, “Don’t Stop.” .

Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree, Via Megan Thee Stallion's Scholarship Fund Statement