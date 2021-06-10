Here are all the TikTok-famous couples who have met through the app

TikTok couples always keep us on our toes.So much of it is centered around relationshipbreakups and makeups.

But keeping track ofwho is in a TikTok couple is never easy.Here are all the TikTok couples that met on the app.Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have datedeach other twice.

They got together andbroke up in 2019, rekindled their romance inOctober 2020 and split again in March.Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were first spottedtogether in December 2019 and split in April 2020.Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have been togethersince September 2020 and are still coupled up.Dixie D’Amelio was with Sway House memberGriffin Johnson before Beck.

They dated in2020 but were over by August that year.Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards dated fromOctober 2019 and called it quits June 2020.Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis tried tomake it work.

They dated in late 2019 untilearly 2020.

Then they got back together inNovember 2020 but were over by March.Kio Cyr and Olivia Ponton began their romance inApril 2020 and split shortly after in June of that year.Avani Gregg and Anthony Reeves have beentogether since 2019 and are remain a couple