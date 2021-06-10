Spectacular 'anvil crawler' lightning In Rapid City, South Dakota

A severe thunderstorm moved into western South Dakota on Tuesday, June 8 bringing stunning 'anvil crawler' lightning.

Anvil crawlers, also known as Rocket Lightning, is one of the rarest of cloud discharges.

It is generally horizontal and tree-like in appearance.

This type of lightning often covers a very large distance and results in spectacular sky-filling discharges.