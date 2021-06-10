A severe thunderstorm moved into western South Dakota on Tuesday, June 8 bringing stunning 'anvil crawler' lightning.
Spectacular 'anvil crawler' lightning In Rapid City, South Dakota
Anvil crawlers, also known as Rocket Lightning, is one of the rarest of cloud discharges.
It is generally horizontal and tree-like in appearance.
This type of lightning often covers a very large distance and results in spectacular sky-filling discharges.