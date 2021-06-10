Feeling like summer in Colorado and the pattern is here to stay

Today Colorado Springs saw its first 90-degree day of the year.
And apart from a *brief* cool down on Friday, this heat is here to stay.
The current ridge of high-pressure overhead is much weaker than what it will strengthen to next week.
As of May 26, this month has been 4 degrees below average in Pueblo and 3.4 degrees below average in Colorado Springs. But, current..