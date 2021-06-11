Every Zack Snyder Movie RANKED

For this list, we’ll be looking at this unique director’s filmography to see how his various movies stack up.

Zack "Director's Cut" Snyder has made some pretty iconic movies.

Let's rank 'em!

For this list, we’ll be looking at this unique director’s filmography to see how his various movies stack up.

Our countdown includes "300", “Man of Steel”, “Watchmen” Director’s Cut, and more!