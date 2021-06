Virgin Hotels Las Vegas welcomes Sir Richard Branson, unveils revamped beach club

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is putting the finishing touches on a multi-million dollar overhaul of the property and has now unveiled the Elia beach club with the help of Sir Richard Branson.

GIVING.... A HELPING HAND.THANKS FOR JOINING US.....AT 6-30!!HE’S THE FACE OF THEVIRGIN BRAND.... SIR RICHARDBRANSON..IN TOWN TO KICK OFF... AMEGA CELEBRATION WEEKEND.AT ONE OF THE NEWESTHOTELS.... IN LAS VEGAS!LETS GET TO.... 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER.... JOEBARTELS..... LIVE AT "VIRGINHOTELS... LAS VEGAS"...JOE...THE NEXT FEW DAYS.... ARESUPPOSED TO BE WILD!!!SIR RICHARD BRANSON..KNOWS HOW TO PARTY..AND TODAY MARKS THE FULLOPENING OF THIS PROPERTY..THE POOL AREA..

TOTALLYREVAMPED..AND REBRANDED..LONG GONE ARE THE DAYS OFREHAB AT THE HARD ROCK..VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGASHAS A BRAND NEW VIBE..AND NEW ENERGY..ON HAND FOR THIS BIGREVEAL WERE SEVERAL NOTABLEPEOPLE..INCLUDING GOVERNOR STEVESISOLAK..WHO PRAISED THIS EFFORT ASA JOB MAKING MACHINE..AND CONTINUED IN THEDEPTHS OF THE PANDEMIC..RICHARD BRANSON SPOKE WITHUS..AND SAYS..

EVERYTHINGABOUT THIS PROPERTY IS RIGHT INLINE WITH THE VIRGIN BRAND..AND IT’S ALL ABOUT THE FWORD...FUN!"because of Covid we’ve beenlocked away while all the hardwork has been going on andcoming here going through allthe rooms all the magic littlebits he just couldn’t wish foranything better.

"TODAY MARKS THE BEGINNINGOF WHAT THEY ARE CALLING THEUNSTOPPABLE CELEBRATION..TONIGHT..

CHRISTINAAGUILERA WILL PERFORM AT THETHEATER HERE AT VIRGIN HOTELS..LAS VEGAS.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS