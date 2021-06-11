A pit bull that was once obese and had cancer is now happy and agile after receiving treatment

This pit bull who was once obese and suffering from cancer is now slim, happy and agile after going on a diet and receiving five rounds of chemotherapy.

In 2020, Murphy, a then nine-year-old pitbull, weighed over 80 pounds and was severely overweight.

As a result, he developed arthritis in his front right leg, limiting his ability to exercise and making it difficult for him to stay healthy.

"He was eating a lot of table food," said his owner, Gabi Marvin, 31, an HR specialist from Bowie, Maryland.

"I always gave him healthy food, but I didn't properly adjust it to the amount of exercise he was getting." In the summer of 2020, the unthinkable happened.

Murphy was diagnosed with cancer in his arthritic leg and had it amputated on July 30th, 2020.

Following this, the resilient pup underwent five rounds of chemo and was declared fully cancer-free in February of 2021.

"The doctor never really told me how much his weight would affect his amputation." "The skin around the amputation died and was full of fat, so he needed two subsequent surgeries after losing his leg." At this point, Gabi knew she had to make a change in Murphy's diet and signed up for The Farmer's Dog, a gourmet dog food delivery service.

"The Farmer's Dog was a game-changer.

"I give them 95% of the credit.

"He lost 22 pounds and now weighs a healthy 58 pounds.

"Now that he's cancer-free and a healthy weight, he's so much more active, even though he's an old man.

"He can jump.

"He moves so quickly.

"There were some nights when I didn't think he was gonna make it, but he looks great now.

"He's a real fighter, but if he ever has trouble with the stairs or anything, I'll carry him in a basket.

"I like to say he gets free rides for life."