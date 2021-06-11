Mum straightens hair for first time in 2 years and her kids aren't sure how to react

A Californian mum straightened her hair for the first time in two years and her kids didn't know how to react.

A Californian mum straightened her hair for the first time in two years and her kids didn't know how to react.

Mike Moore, 33, and his wife Savannah, who live in Temecula, filmed as she straightened her hair and prepared to reveal it to their children.

A flashback clip shows Micah's reaction when his mum first straightened her hair.

Micah and his brother both have similar unsure reactions as they attempted to process their mother's new look.

This footage was filmed in November 2019.