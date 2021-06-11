Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to delay wedding until after baby is born

Stacey Solomon has confirmed she and Joe Swash will delay their wedding until after their baby is born.
Pregnant Stacey Solomon announces when she expects baby to arrive
Brentwood Gazette
She's expecting her second child with fiancé Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon has confirmed she and Joe Swash will delay their wedding until after their baby is born.
She's expecting her second child with fiancé Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon is feeling "so grateful" after announcing she's expecting another baby with Joe Swash.