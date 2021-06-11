50-year-old Volkswagen Beetle goes electric

A 50-year-old Volkswagen Beetle is now fully electric.
A repair shop in Maine converted it for the owner who has owned the car since the '70s.
A 50-year-old Volkswagen Beetle is now fully electric.
A repair shop in Maine converted it for the owner who has owned the car since the '70s.
A Maine auto repair shop has converted a classic car 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle into a fully electric vehicle.
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important new car of..