Seattle Becomes First Major City to Reach Biden's 70% Vaccination Goal

ABC reports that Seattle has become the first major U.S. city to fully vaccinate 70% of its eligible residents.

On June 9, Mayor Jenny A.

Durkan also announced that 78% of Seattle's population over the age of 12 has received a first dose of the vaccine.

In May, President Joe Biden set a goal for 70% of U.S. adults to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

Other U.S. cities to hit Biden's milestone include:.

Denver, which has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of its population.

61.2% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.

El Paso, Texas, has also had 72% of eligible residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

ABC reports that other major cities, like San Francisco, San Jose and Boston, are also racing toward the 70% goal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42.5% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, .

And 51.8% have received at least one dose.

The Associates Press reports that in order to reach Biden's goal.

Approximately 15.5 million unvaccinated adults need to receive at least one dose in the next four weeks