Annie Murphy On Her 360 Transformation In 'Kevin Can F Himself'

"Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy returns to the small screen in "Kevin Can F Himself." Speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the actress shares why it was important for her to take on a role that was a total 360 from Alexis Rose.

Plus, co-star Mary Hollis Inboden teases what to expect from the new dark comedy series.