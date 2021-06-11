Jameela Jamil Joins the Cast of Marvel & Disney+'s 'She-Hulk' Series As Villain | THR News

Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of She-Hulk, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The actor, who broke out with NBC’s The Good Place, will play the villain Titania.
