Jameela Jamil Joins the Cast of Marvel & Disney+'s 'She-Hulk' Series As Villain | THR News
Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of She-Hulk, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The actor, who broke out with NBC’s The Good Place, will play the villain Titania.