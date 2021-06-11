2022 Ford Maverick is here, plus the next Toyota Land Cruiser | Autoblog Podcast #682

In this episode of the #AutoblogPodcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale.

This week they cover the hottest car news, particularly the #2022FordMaverick, plus the new #ToyotaLandCruiser and #KiaSportage.

They also discuss cars they've driven (the Kia Rio and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid) and a car one of them rode in (the new Toyota GR 86).

Finally, they reach into the mailbag and help a listener with a fairly complex and open-ended car buying decision.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.