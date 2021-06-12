Italians fans get hyped up moments before Euro 2020 kickoff

In this clip, Italian fans are hyped up ahead of the Euro 2020 kickoff match between Italy and Turkey in Rome on Friday, June 11.

Waving Italian flags and singing, fans gathered outside the Stadio Olimpico and other nearby locations to show support for their team.

Last night (June 11) Italy beat Turkey.

The sports event was postponed last year due to the pandemic.