Huge ‘Unblock Cuba’ message appears on Irish hill for Joe Biden attending G7 Summit

This clip shows a huge Cuban flag and the word "Ublock Cuba" hanging on the side of Black Mountain, in Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast.

People in Belfast gathered on Friday, June 11, to send a message to President Joe Biden, who is attending the G7 summit, against the US policies on Cuba.