This clip shows a huge Cuban flag and the word "Ublock Cuba" hanging on the side of Black Mountain, in Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast.
Huge ‘Unblock Cuba’ message appears on Irish hill for Joe Biden attending G7 Summit
People in Belfast gathered on Friday, June 11, to send a message to President Joe Biden, who is attending the G7 summit, against the US policies on Cuba.