Military parade marks Queen’s official birthday

The Queen has received her official birthday gift from the nation’s armed forces – a ceremony of pomp and pageantry in her honour.Windsor Castle was the setting for the spectacle dubbed a mini Trooping the Colour, featuring soldiers who have supported communities and the NHS during the pandemic or served overseas on military operations.From her dais, the Queen watched the ceremony unfold with Guardsmen in their scarlet tunics and bearskins and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breast plates and plumed helmets.