Caught on CCTV Camera | Leopard Hunts Pet Dog Sleeping Outside Home in Maharashtra | Oneindia News

A shocking CCTV footage of a leopard hunting a pet dog sleeping outside a house has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in a village in Nashik, Maharashtra.

In the video, a pet dog is seen sleeping at the doorstep of a house and a leopard is seen sneaking in & walking up to the dog & attacking it.

