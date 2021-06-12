Dynasty S04E07 The Birthday Party

Dynasty 4x07 "The Birthday Party" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - THANK YOU FOR THE DRAMATIC REVEAL - Blake (Grant Show) warns Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) about mixing marriage and business.

As Liam (Adam Huber) wants more time with Fallon, she comes up with a “fool proof” plan to keep Liam occupied.

Blake and Dominique (Michael Michele) finally see eye-to-eye.

Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) vie for Adam's (Sam Underwood) attention as Adam continues his quest to become Chief of Staff, at any cost.

Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) consoles Kirby as he shows her a different perspective.

Lastly, Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) volunteers for a charity event, with unforeseen results.

Alan Dale also stars.

The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Kenny Leon (407).

Original airdate 6/18/2021.