Pet of the Week: Lady

On this Pet of the Week, this little Lady is ready to get out of the kennel and into her furr-ever home.

SHELTER SINCE APRIL... AND WHILESHE'S BECOME A STAFFFAVORITE WITH HER SWEET ANDGENTLE DEMEANOR...23ABC'S VERONICA MORLEY SHOWS USWHY SHE'S READY TO GETOUT OF THE KENNEL..

AND INTOHER FURR-EVER HOME."THAT'S RIGHT I'M HERE AT KCASWITHDIRECTOR NICK CULLEN WHO'SINTRODUCING US TO THE SWEETESTDOG,NICK?""I FEEL LIKE WE SAY THAT ABOUTEVERYDOG, BUT IN THIS CASE IT REALLYIS TRUE.

THIS IS LADY, WE GOTLADY AND ABOUT 3-4YEARS OLD, BULLY BREED.

BUTSHE'S A STAFF FAVORITE, SOGENTLE, WONDERFULWITH OTHER DOGS.

SHE LIKES TOSWIM, JUST A RELAXED YOUNG LADY.IF YOUHAVE THOSE DAYS WHERE YOU WANTTO BE A COUCH POTATO SHE'S GONNABERIGHT THERE WITH YOU.

IF YOUWANT TO GO OUTSIDE, SHE'LL GOWITH YOU.

SHE'S AROCKSTAR DURING OUR PLAYDATESESSIONS.""SHE REALLY IS.

IF YOU GUYS AREINTERESTED IN TAKING LADY HOME,YOU CAN FIND HER INFORMATION ONOURWEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOT COM, JUSTCLICK ON THE PET OF THE WEEKTAB.

NICKTHANK YOU SO MUCH FORINTRODUCING US TO LADY, SHE ISSUCH AN ANGEL.

